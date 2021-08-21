Dr. Ines Sanchez-Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez-Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ines Sanchez-Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ines Sanchez-Rivera, MD
Dr. Ines Sanchez-Rivera, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Sanchez-Rivera works at
Dr. Sanchez-Rivera's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Cancer Treatment Center West1901 Grandview Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-6750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Oncology-El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway7848 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 599-1313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez-Rivera?
Great!
About Dr. Ines Sanchez-Rivera, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508863408
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez-Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez-Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez-Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez-Rivera works at
Dr. Sanchez-Rivera speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez-Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez-Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez-Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez-Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.