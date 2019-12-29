Overview of Dr. Ines Sherifi, MD

Dr. Ines Sherifi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sherifi works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.