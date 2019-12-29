See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Ines Sherifi, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ines Sherifi, MD

Dr. Ines Sherifi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Sherifi works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sherifi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-4733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ines Sherifi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134518541
    Education & Certifications

    • MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ines Sherifi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherifi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherifi works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sherifi’s profile.

    Dr. Sherifi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherifi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

