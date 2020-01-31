See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Inessa Fishman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (12)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Inessa Fishman, MD

Dr. Inessa Fishman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Fishman works at Aviva Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fishman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center Pointe Building
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 470, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 974-8435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Broken Nose
Dermabrasion
Ear Disorders
Broken Nose
Dermabrasion
Ear Disorders

Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2020
    Dr Fishman is the best! She offers great personal care and listens to your opinions and completely answers all questions. Her skills are outstanding.
    Doris Lundeen — Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. Inessa Fishman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1427236413
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McCollough Clinic
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inessa Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fishman works at Aviva Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Fishman’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

