Overview of Dr. Inessa Grinblat, MD

Dr. Inessa Grinblat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R. and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Grinblat works at Manalapan Medical Center in Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.