Overview

Dr. Inessa Khaykis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Chelyabinsk State Medical Academy and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Khaykis works at Vanguard Gastroenterology LLP in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lactose Intolerance, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.