Dr. Inessa Khaykis, MD
Dr. Inessa Khaykis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Chelyabinsk State Medical Academy and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Vanguard Gastroenterology233 Broadway Rm 2750, New York, NY 10279 Directions (212) 889-5544Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
New York Office232 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Khaykis has been treating me and my family for many years. She's amazing!!!! She makes me feel more comfortable about managing my rare disorder. Just recently she spent nearly an hour with me and mother during a visit. Also, anytime she has scoped me multiple times and have had nothing but positive experiences with her.
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Chelyabinsk State Medical Academy
