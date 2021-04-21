Dr. Ing-Ing Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ing-Ing Lam, MD
Overview
Dr. Ing-Ing Lam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ing-ing Lam MD9611 165th St Ste 13, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 226-0661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?
Yes, you WILL wait in the waiting room for Dr. Lam, even if you have the first appointment. That being said, I have had two other psychiatrists in the past and my experience is that I would go to those appointments, interact with the doctor, and when 15 minutes was up I was handed a script and ushered out the door. It didn't matter how much I needed a doctor at the moment. Yes, I wait for Dr. Lam, however, she takes time with her patients. I have spent as few as 20 minutes and as long as almost an hour and a half with her and for that I am grateful. In my book Dr. Lam ROCKS, and the only reason I didn't give five stars is due to waiting room time.
About Dr. Ing-Ing Lam, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750365482
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.