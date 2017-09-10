Overview of Dr. Ing-Yann Jeng, MD

Dr. Ing-Yann Jeng, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University.



Dr. Jeng works at Ing-Yann Jeng MD in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Yeast Infections and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.