Overview of Dr. Ingeborg Sacksen, MD

Dr. Ingeborg Sacksen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Sacksen works at Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.