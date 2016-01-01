Dr. Ingeborg Sacksen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacksen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingeborg Sacksen, MD
Overview of Dr. Ingeborg Sacksen, MD
Dr. Ingeborg Sacksen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Sacksen's Office Locations
Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4252 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Rheumatology GCA Fast Track Clinic - UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4253 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Rheumatology GCA Fast Track Clinic at Harborview334 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ingeborg Sacksen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1902893498
Education & Certifications
- U Wash, Seattle
- U Wash, Seattle
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
