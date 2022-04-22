Overview of Dr. Ingenue Cobbinah, MD

Dr. Ingenue Cobbinah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Cobbinah works at Saint Luke's Women's Health East in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Blue Springs, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.