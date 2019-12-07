Dr. Ingie El-Khashab, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Khashab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingie El-Khashab, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ingie El-Khashab, DPM
Dr. Ingie El-Khashab, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. El-Khashab works at
Dr. El-Khashab's Office Locations
-
1
Active Ankle and Foot Care Specialist1462 Montreal Rd Ste 316, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (404) 373-7004
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Khashab?
As a 78-yr. old man who has been to a LOT of doctors, I would rate "Dr. El" ABOVE 5-stars. She is the most caring, hands-on, full explanation of situations Doctor I have ever experienced. I would recommend her to Everyone for a quality, knowledgeable, friendly, caring doctor. AND, she moves in good circles because the vascular surgeon she recommended to me for tests, was also top quality .
About Dr. Ingie El-Khashab, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1821087644
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta VA Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Khashab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Khashab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Khashab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Khashab works at
Dr. El-Khashab has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Khashab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Khashab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Khashab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Khashab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Khashab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.