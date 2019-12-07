Overview of Dr. Ingie El-Khashab, DPM

Dr. Ingie El-Khashab, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. El-Khashab works at Dekalb Medical Center Podiatry in Tucker, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.