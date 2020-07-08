Dr. Ingram Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingram Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ingram Roberts, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
-
1
Crozer-Keystone Gastroenterology Associates - Drexel Hill2100 Keystone Ave Ste 206, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 619-7475
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Great experience and a great human being with a great staff i will always recommend anyone to his great experience
About Dr. Ingram Roberts, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1538170501
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.