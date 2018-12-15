Dr. Ingrid Chacon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chacon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrid Chacon, MD
Overview
Dr. Ingrid Chacon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from Universidad De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Locations
South Texas Health System Clinics #1024302 S Sugar Rd Ste 102, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 513-0606
South Texas Health System Clinics1801 S 5th St Ste 214, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 616-5427
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is an awesome physician there is no other physician like her in The Valley
About Dr. Ingrid Chacon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1275646515
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chacon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chacon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chacon has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chacon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chacon speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chacon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chacon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chacon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chacon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.