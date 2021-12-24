Overview of Dr. Ingrid Ellison, MD

Dr. Ingrid Ellison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University.



Dr. Ellison works at East Point Eye Care Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.