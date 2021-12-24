See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ingrid Ellison, MD

Dr. Ingrid Ellison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University.

Dr. Ellison works at East Point Eye Care Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ellison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walmart Pharmacy 10-3621
    1871 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 455-7110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 24, 2021
    Dr, Ingrid was extremely kind and professional, she treated me with care and took the time to diagnose the situation. I would definitely recommend
    Jeremy Tal — Dec 24, 2021
    About Dr. Ingrid Ellison, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205903556
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ingrid Ellison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellison works at East Point Eye Care Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ellison’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

