Dr. Ingrid Freeny, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (11)
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ingrid Freeny, MD is a Dermatologist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University.

They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2262 Camino Ramon Ste 200, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 328-0255
  2. 2
    California Dermatology Care
    500 Alfred Nobel Dr Ste 185, Hercules, CA 94547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 669-5700
  3. 3
    Solano Regional Medical Group
    2720 Low Ct, Fairfield, CA 94534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 427-4900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Warts
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2023
    I'm not easily impressed by my colleagues, but Dr. Freeny is an amazing dermatologist. Many doctors are knowledgeable. Others are caring and attentive. Unfortunately, the combination of these two qualities is uncommon. Dr. Freeny is talented, caring, and competent. She listens (never in a hurry) and gives you time and comfort to share your concerns. Then she takes time to answer your question and explain her diagnoses and treatments. She is the best, and I only wish all professionals were like her.
    Dr. ML — Jan 28, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Ingrid Freeny, MD
    About Dr. Ingrid Freeny, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750545620
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freeny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freeny has seen patients for Impetigo, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

