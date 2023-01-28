Dr. Freeny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingrid Freeny, MD
Overview
Dr. Ingrid Freeny, MD is a Dermatologist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University.
They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2262 Camino Ramon Ste 200, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 328-0255
California Dermatology Care500 Alfred Nobel Dr Ste 185, Hercules, CA 94547 Directions (510) 669-5700
Solano Regional Medical Group2720 Low Ct, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions (707) 427-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm not easily impressed by my colleagues, but Dr. Freeny is an amazing dermatologist. Many doctors are knowledgeable. Others are caring and attentive. Unfortunately, the combination of these two qualities is uncommon. Dr. Freeny is talented, caring, and competent. She listens (never in a hurry) and gives you time and comfort to share your concerns. Then she takes time to answer your question and explain her diagnoses and treatments. She is the best, and I only wish all professionals were like her.
About Dr. Ingrid Freeny, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1750545620
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeny has seen patients for Impetigo, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.