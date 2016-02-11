Overview

Dr. Ingrid Janssen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Janssen works at Ingrid Janssen DDS in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.