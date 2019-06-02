Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD
Overview of Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD
Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kemperman's Office Locations
- 1 122 E 42nd St Rm 2705, New York, NY 10168 Directions (212) 213-9286
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kemperman?
Dr Kemperman is a very compassionate and knowledgeable professional. She takes time to listen and understand the issues. She is caring and dedicated doctor.
About Dr. Ingrid Kemperman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1578581062
Education & Certifications
- Research Fellowship- Cornell Medical Center
- Montefiore M C H&l Moses Division
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemperman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kemperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemperman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemperman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.