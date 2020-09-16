Dr. Ingrid Kohlmorgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohlmorgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrid Kohlmorgen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ingrid Kohlmorgen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Haltom City, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Texas Health Care6200 N Beach St Ste 101, Haltom City, TX 76137 Directions (817) 847-4600Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.1250 8th Ave Ste 445, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 346-9533Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Health Care OB/GYN6300 N Beach St Ste 101, Haltom City, TX 76137 Directions (817) 847-4600
Texas Health Care OB/GYN4300 City Point Dr Ste 202, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 284-1152
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Third-time mom and 15-year patient of Dr. K. I love her straightforward, no nonsense approach. She is not the cheerleader type, but in childbirth, I wanted an authoritative doctor, who would confidently make life or death decisions while respecting my wishes. In my experiences, she listens and I’ve always had confidence in her medical counsel. I wanted natural births and she always respected those wishes and did not push procedures. She’s very knowledgeable and efficient, which I could see to some might come off as feeling rushed but that’s never been my experience. I can’t believe this has to be said, but she is an OB so if you don’t like to wait on her to bring life into this world, I suggest that you consider an GYN only. I also suggest their text service (pigeon) as the fastest way to reach her office staff. All in all, it’s a great group of doctors but I trust Dr. K.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- 1265459853
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Kohlmorgen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohlmorgen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohlmorgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohlmorgen has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohlmorgen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kohlmorgen speaks German.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohlmorgen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohlmorgen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohlmorgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohlmorgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.