Dr. Ingrid Loma-Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Neurology Specialists6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 315, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent! as Dr. Loma-Miller makes her diagnosis and treatment plan clear. She took time to answer questions. She is a caring doctor and clearly cares about what MS does to her patients. She is the best Neurologist I have had.
- Neurology
- English
- 1336393701
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
