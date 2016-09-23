See All Psychiatrists in Novi, MI
Dr. Ingrid Martinez-Lyons, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (10)
Map Pin Small Novi, MI
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ingrid Martinez-Lyons, MD

Dr. Ingrid Martinez-Lyons, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Martinez-Lyons works at Abaris Behavorial Health in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Martinez-Lyons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abaris Behavorial Health
    Abaris Behavorial Health
40000 Grand River Ave Ste 306, Novi, MI 48375
(248) 426-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 23, 2016
    Great listener, spends time checking in with me. I never feel hurried or rushed.
    East Lansing, MI — Sep 23, 2016
    About Dr. Ingrid Martinez-Lyons, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013019710
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ingrid Martinez-Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez-Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez-Lyons works at Abaris Behavorial Health in Novi, MI. View the full address on Dr. Martinez-Lyons’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Lyons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

