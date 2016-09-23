Overview of Dr. Ingrid Martinez-Lyons, MD

Dr. Ingrid Martinez-Lyons, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Martinez-Lyons works at Abaris Behavorial Health in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.