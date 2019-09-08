Dr. Ingrid Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrid Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ingrid Newman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Partners LLC1500 Langford Dr Bldg 100, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 548-1216
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
Every time I visit Dr. Ingrid Newman, I walk away extremely satisfied. She displays excellent service, listens carefully to any and all of my questions or concerns, is sincerely interested in the health of my children, and her staff is wonderful, too.
About Dr. Ingrid Newman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1457349714
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.