Dr. Ingrid Prosser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrid Prosser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ingrid Prosser, MD
Dr. Ingrid Prosser, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Prosser works at
Dr. Prosser's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Physicians for Women10710 Midlothian Tpke Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-5839Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prosser?
I love Dr. Prosser and her nurse Barbara! I wish I could remember how long I’ve been seeing her, but I do know it’s been a very long time. I never feel rushed. She always has time to answer any questions I may have. I also love that I have the option of getting my mammogram done first and then seeing her afterwords. I am 100% pleased with the care that I receive.
About Dr. Ingrid Prosser, MD
- Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245203652
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prosser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prosser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prosser works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Prosser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prosser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.