Overview of Dr. Ingrid Van Hollebeke, DO

Dr. Ingrid Van Hollebeke, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Van Hollebeke works at Mid-hudson Medical Group P C. in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.