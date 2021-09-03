Overview

Dr. Ingrid Van Swearingen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Van Swearingen works at University Of Vermont Health Network in Burlington, VT with other offices in Bothell, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.