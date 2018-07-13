Dr. Ingrida Ozols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrida Ozols, MD
Overview
Dr. Ingrida Ozols, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health.
Dr. Ozols works at
Locations
-
1
Eagle Creek Dermatology6820 Parkdale Pl Ste 211, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 329-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ozols?
I have recommended Dr. Idols to my daughter and 3 of my friends, and my sister. They all see her and we are all very happy with her.
About Dr. Ingrida Ozols, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710068796
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ozols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozols works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.