Dr. Ingy Nessim, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ingy Nessim, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Aurora, IL.
Locations
North Aurora Dental Associates100 N Lincolnway, North Aurora, IL 60542 Directions (630) 793-2412
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In our current conditions of isolation indifference it is so refreshing to go where you are treated like a friend who has been missed. It is soothing to my soul.
About Dr. Ingy Nessim, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1912159534
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nessim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nessim accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nessim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nessim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nessim.
