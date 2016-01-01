Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inkyo Kim, MD
Dr. Inkyo Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colmar, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
- 1 2506 N Broad St Ste 202, Colmar, PA 18915 Directions (215) 997-2101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Inkyo Kim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1821069717
Education & Certifications
- YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
