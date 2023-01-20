See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Inma Prieto, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (20)
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Inma Prieto, MD

Dr. Inma Prieto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OVIEDO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.

Dr. Prieto works at Dr Peschiera Tpi in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prieto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Peschiera Tpi
    3801 Hauck Rd Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 769-1777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Symptomatic Menopause
Animal Allergies
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Symptomatic Menopause
Animal Allergies

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Symptomatic Menopause
Animal Allergies
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 20, 2023
    I have been Dr Prieto's patient for over 20 years. Her dedication and commitment to help me navigate my health issues throughout the years is outstanding. Beyond words. If you are looking for somebody to patch your health this is not your doctor. If you are looking for someone that will pinpoint with absolute clarity what your health issues are and where to go from there, this is your doctor
    — Jan 20, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Inma Prieto, MD
    About Dr. Inma Prieto, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548262959
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OVIEDO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

