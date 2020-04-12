See All Rheumatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Inmaculada Del Rincon, MD

Rheumatology
4.6 (5)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Inmaculada Del Rincon, MD

Dr. Inmaculada Del Rincon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANNES GUTENBERG UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Del Rincon works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Infectious Diseases in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Del Rincon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Infectious Diseases
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9800
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9000
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Uhs Acute Care Robert B Green Campus
    903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 257-1615

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 12, 2020
    I saw Dr. Rincon in 2019. She is an excellent provider in her specialty of rheumatology. She made excellent recommendations during my visit which were beneficial to my health. This tells me she is not a pill doctor. She is a patient centered doctor. God bless her.
    Catherine C Chavez — Apr 12, 2020
    About Dr. Inmaculada Del Rincon, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inmaculada Del Rincon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Rincon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Rincon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Rincon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Rincon works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Infectious Diseases in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Del Rincon’s profile.

    Dr. Del Rincon has seen patients for Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rincon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rincon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rincon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rincon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rincon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

