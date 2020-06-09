Dr. Inna Abramova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inna Abramova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Inna Abramova, MD
Dr. Inna Abramova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Lutheran Med Center
Dr. Abramova works at
Dr. Abramova's Office Locations
NYU Langone - Levit Medical1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (646) 501-0119Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor!
About Dr. Inna Abramova, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hebrew and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abramova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abramova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramova speaks Hebrew and Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramova.
