Overview

Dr. Inna Berin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Berin works at Zalman Levine, MD in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ, Oradell, NJ, Secaucus, NJ, Ridgewood, NJ and Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.