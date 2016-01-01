Overview of Dr. Inna Gabay, MD

Dr. Inna Gabay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Gabay works at Nyc Health Hospitals Queens in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.