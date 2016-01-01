Dr. Inna Gabay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inna Gabay, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Inna Gabay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Nyc Health Hospitals Queens8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 883-2972
Recondite Assistance Corp.1901 Avenue P Apt 1A, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 382-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1992784896
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
Dr. Gabay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabay works at
Dr. Gabay has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabay speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabay. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.