Dr. Inna Gabay, MD

Psychiatry
1.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Jamaica, NY
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Inna Gabay, MD

Dr. Inna Gabay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.

Dr. Gabay works at Nyc Health Hospitals Queens in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gabay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyc Health Hospitals Queens
    8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 883-2972
  2. 2
    Recondite Assistance Corp.
    1901 Avenue P Apt 1A, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 382-5060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Queens Hospital Center

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Function Testing
Group Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Opioid Dependence
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Psychosis
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Inna Gabay, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1992784896
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inna Gabay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabay has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabay. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

