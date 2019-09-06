Overview

Dr. Inna Gordin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.