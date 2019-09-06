Dr. Inna Gordin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inna Gordin, MD
Overview
Dr. Inna Gordin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2647 Coney Island Ave Ste 302, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 382-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I came here with my mom who was having a procedure. The secretary, nurses and Dr Gordin are all friendly and highly professional. Dr Gordin took time on the evening before the procedure to talk my mom through the preparations and also answered all of her questions. I found her to be very compassionate and understanding. The office is located in an easily accessible but not too busy area on Coney Island Avenue. I was surprised to find the restroom was very clean and well stocked.
About Dr. Inna Gordin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1093866386
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
Dr. Gordin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gordin speaks Romanian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.