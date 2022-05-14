Dr. Husain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inna Husain, MD
Overview of Dr. Inna Husain, MD
Dr. Inna Husain, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Husain works at
Dr. Husain's Office Locations
Rush Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1611 W Harrison St Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Husain was professional, courteous, and respectful. Good communication on my issues and next steps. Welcoming to address all my questions.
About Dr. Inna Husain, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
