Dr. Inna Keselman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Keselman works at
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz # 2408, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3749
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Inna Keselman is a gift to Neurology. She is down to earth, approachable, knowledgeable, caring, and helpful. She treats you like you are her only patient with an individual approach as to what is best for you. She gives you time to discuss your issues and never makes you feel rushed. She is attentive and supportive and genuinely compassionate and supportive. Bhagat Singhatia, M.D.
About Dr. Inna Keselman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1003075037
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
