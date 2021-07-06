Dr. Inna Khval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inna Khval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Inna Khval, MD
Dr. Inna Khval, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Khval's Office Locations
Neighborhood Pediatrics of Si PC3090 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-1949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khval?
Been bringing my 4 girls to Dr. Khval for 15+ years now. We've been through colds, ear infections, tick bites, flu's etc. Not once was doctor Khval anything but professional, or have I ever called and not told to come right in. My girls love her and trust her completely. We consider Dr Inna Khval part of our family recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Inna Khval, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1134150063
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khval has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khval speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Khval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.