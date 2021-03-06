See All Neurologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Inna Kleyman, MD

Neurology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Inna Kleyman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Kleyman works at ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale
    3050 Corlear Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Junction Disorders Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 06, 2021
    Dr. Kleyman DX me with CIDP and has been treating me for over 2 years. I have been suffering with numbness weakness pain and more and my neurologist in nj recommend my to see her. After an emg she told me I had CIDP. I can call the Dr when I need her and or her amazing Nurse or the staff and I get responses ASAP. While at my visits I am not rushed and everything is addressed to the fullest. If anyone has been DX for years with fibromyalgia or neuropathy and you get no relief SEE DR KLEYMAN. CIDP is misdiagnosed so much and it has been put on the back burner by Drs that don't even know about the more severe diseases that are out there. I give Dr. Kleyman and her staff a 5 STAR rating. I don't mind the traveling from NJ to NY because I know I am going to be taken care of to the fullest.
    Mary Ann Alberts — Mar 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Inna Kleyman, MD
    About Dr. Inna Kleyman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912227760
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inna Kleyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kleyman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kleyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleyman works at ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kleyman’s profile.

    Dr. Kleyman has seen patients for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleyman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

