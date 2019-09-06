Dr. Inna Kogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inna Kogan, MD
Dr. Inna Kogan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Inna Kogan MD PA13101 Preston Rd Ste 504, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (469) 791-9000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr Kogan for nearly 25 years! She has been through so many life events with me. She is so empowering and uplifting , with a hint of tell it like it is??. Always willing to listen to my feelings and opinions. Dr Kogan has changed my life in so many ways. Can’t imagine seeing anyone else??
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1013027879
- LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Kogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogan.
