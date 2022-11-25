Dr. Inna Landres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inna Landres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inna Landres, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Landres works at
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was so amazing and understanding and reassuring. Truly the definition of amazing bedside manner and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Inna Landres, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1477737005
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital &amp;amp; Clinics
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University
