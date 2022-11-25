Overview

Dr. Inna Landres, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Landres works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.