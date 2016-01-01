See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Inna Markhasina, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Inna Markhasina, MD

Dr. Inna Markhasina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Markhasina works at Family Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Markhasina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Surgery PC
    1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 376-1004
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Inna Markhasina, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1548250475
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inna Markhasina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markhasina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markhasina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markhasina works at Family Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Markhasina’s profile.

    Dr. Markhasina has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markhasina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Markhasina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markhasina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markhasina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markhasina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

