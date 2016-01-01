Overview of Dr. Inna Markhasina, MD

Dr. Inna Markhasina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Markhasina works at Family Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.