Dr. Inna Nelipovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inna Nelipovich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with NY Hospital Queens
Dr. Nelipovich works at
Locations
Department of Cardiology Offices4802 10th Ave Bldg 4, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6812
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
doctor gave me time and attention and explained everything well. i will recommend to others, was very thorough
About Dr. Inna Nelipovich, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NY Hospital Queens
- Montefiore Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelipovich has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Endocarditis and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelipovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelipovich speaks Russian and Spanish.
