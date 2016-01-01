Dr. Stroh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inna Stroh, MD
Overview of Dr. Inna Stroh, MD
Dr. Inna Stroh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Stroh works at
Dr. Stroh's Office Locations
Consulting Ophthalmologists PC499 Farmington Ave Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (801) 581-2352
Rocky Hill Surgery Center LLC1111 Cromwell Ave Ste 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 407-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Inna Stroh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1225418791
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Stroh works at
