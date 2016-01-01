Overview

Dr. Inna Yaskin, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Yaskin works at Bay Area Female Pelvic Surgery in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA and Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Insomnia and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.