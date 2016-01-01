- FindCare
- Geriatric Medicine Doctors
- CA
- Los Gatos
- Dr. Inna Yaskin, DO
Dr. Inna Yaskin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inna Yaskin, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Yaskin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elite Medical Center815 Pollard Rd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (650) 318-3384Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Altos Health2242 Camden Ave Ste 204, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (650) 383-4768Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Elite Medical Center515 South Dr Ste 12, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 318-3384
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux
- View other providers who treat Acromegaly and Gigantism
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Ankle
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Foot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Disorders
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood Sugar Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Breath Testing
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cardiopulmonary Conditions
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Depression
- View other providers who treat Chronic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Contusion
- View other providers who treat Coumadin® Management
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatological Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Foot Care
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Imaging
- View other providers who treat Diet Counseling
- View other providers who treat Difficult-to-Control Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Eating Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Disorders
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Exercise Counseling
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Family Planning Services
- View other providers who treat Family Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat Female Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genetic Counseling Services
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Conditions
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat High-Risk Hypertension
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hormone Imbalance
- View other providers who treat Hormone Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Hospice Care Services
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperthermia
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Infections
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Lipoprotein Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Metabolic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Diseases
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Neuropsychological Testing
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Photocoagulation
- View other providers who treat Physical Disability
- View other providers who treat Physical Therapy
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polypharmacy
- View other providers who treat Post-Operative Care
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Care
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Primary Care for Adolescents
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Prosthetic Joint Infections
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Psychological Testing
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy Services
- View other providers who treat Pulled Muscles
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Procedures
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Relaxation Therapy
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee