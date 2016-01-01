Dr. Halegua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ino Halegua, MD
Overview
Dr. Ino Halegua, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 605 Lincoln Rd Ste 215, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 667-7692
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ino Halegua, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1295745479
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Halegua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halegua.
