Dr. Intekhab Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Med Coll, Univ of Punja, Lahore and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc2301 S Broad St Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Dr. Ahmed saw me through diagnosis and treatment for thyroid cancer. I am so happy that my primary referred me to him. He is extremely knowledgeable and answered my many questions thoroughly and without patronizing. My messages to him (via the online MyChart) were answered promptly. His manner is reassuring, softspoken and very kind. What more could anyone want in a physician?
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- Duke University Medical Center
- Mayo Hospital-Lahore,Pakistan
- Services Hospital, Pakistan
- Allama Iqbal Med Coll, Univ of Punja, Lahore
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
517 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
