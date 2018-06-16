Overview

Dr. Intekhab Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Med Coll, Univ of Punja, Lahore and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.