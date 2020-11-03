Overview

Dr. Intikhab Iqbal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Iqbal works at Temple University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Cazenovia, NY and Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.