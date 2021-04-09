Dr. Campeanu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ioan Campeanu, MD
Dr. Ioan Campeanu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Golden State Behavioral1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 240-0340
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Great doctor, listens closely, experienced, wise, interested in actually solving the problem.
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Dr. Campeanu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campeanu works at
