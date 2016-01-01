Dr. Frunza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ioan-Florinel Frunza, MD
Overview of Dr. Ioan-Florinel Frunza, MD
Dr. Ioan-Florinel Frunza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Frunza works at
Dr. Frunza's Office Locations
-
1
The Brooklyn Hospital Center5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frunza?
About Dr. Ioan-Florinel Frunza, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1407236318
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frunza works at
Dr. Frunza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frunza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frunza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frunza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.