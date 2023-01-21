Dr. Ioana Hinshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioana Hinshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ioana Hinshaw, MD
Dr. Ioana Hinshaw, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University of General Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Hinshaw works at
Dr. Hinshaw's Office Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Cancer Center - Sky Ridge10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 743-7611Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers1800 N Williams St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 385-0974MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hinshaw?
The staff is very concerned about you and answers all your questions.
About Dr. Ioana Hinshaw, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Romanian
- 1033193180
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- Bucharest Municipal Clinical Hospital
- University of General Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinshaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinshaw works at
Dr. Hinshaw speaks Romanian.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.