Dr. Ioana Hinshaw, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (116)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ioana Hinshaw, MD

Dr. Ioana Hinshaw, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University of General Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Hinshaw works at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hinshaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Cancer Center - Sky Ridge
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7611
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers
    1800 N Williams St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 385-0974
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myeloma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 21, 2023
    The staff is very concerned about you and answers all your questions.
    Sister Mary Ellen Roach — Jan 21, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Ioana Hinshaw, MD
    About Dr. Ioana Hinshaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033193180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bucharest Municipal Clinical Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of General Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ioana Hinshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hinshaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hinshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinshaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

