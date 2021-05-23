Dr. Ioana Moldovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moldovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ioana Moldovan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ioana Moldovan, MD
Dr. Ioana Moldovan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila U Med and Pharm and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.
Dr. Moldovan works at
Dr. Moldovan's Office Locations
-
1
Inland Arthritis Center374 E Vanderbilt Way # 2, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Directions (909) 280-5557Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Redlands Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moldovan?
Dr. Moldovan is Awesome.. She's kind and caring... I love her for all she has done for me!! But she is leaving beaver medical group where I am a member... and i don't know what i will do without her
About Dr. Ioana Moldovan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1740201557
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Carol Davila U Med and Pharm
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moldovan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moldovan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moldovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moldovan works at
Dr. Moldovan has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moldovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moldovan speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moldovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moldovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moldovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moldovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.