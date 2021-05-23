Overview of Dr. Ioana Moldovan, MD

Dr. Ioana Moldovan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila U Med and Pharm and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.



Dr. Moldovan works at Inland Arthritis Center in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.