Overview of Dr. Ioana Popescu, MD

Dr. Ioana Popescu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Popescu works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.